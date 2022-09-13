 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sept. 12, 2022: Elevator's 'hot bid' gets combines rolling

Finally got an inch of rain here Saturday. It’s the first rain of any consequence in about a month. We are hoping it helps the soybeans and putting some size on them. We’ve lost some pods and beans, but we hope it helps get the pastures going again. It’s not a great thing that people are feeding hay already early in September. I’ve seen a couple combines rolling since an elevator had a hot bid out. The biggest hangup for most will be how many green spots are out in the field.

