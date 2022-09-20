Sept. 15, 2022: Big rain helps fall pastures

People are also reading…
Saturday night we had our biggest rain of the season — over 3 inches. Unfortunately it came with wind and some of the corn that died prematurely from drought was blown over. Harvest is still a few weeks away from starting around here. Moisture variability is all over the place, with some corn being dead a few weeks ago and some fields that haven’t black layered yet — all in the same field. Beans are starting to turn. Corn chopping is starting to wind down. The rain was much-needed for fall pastures as producers were feeding hay already. We are still waiting on a few parts to show up yet for harvest. The yield monitors will have every different color imaginable with all the variability we are going to have. Just another typical year for the area.