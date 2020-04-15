We are no-till, but we rented a new farm and did some leveling work there and also where we did some tile work. We also did a burndown on some CRP land. We spent some time working on the tractor and the soybean planter to get them ready to go. We had about 0.4 inches of rain over the weekend.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
