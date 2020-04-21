We had about 2 or 2 and a half inches of snow early last week and another 5 inches on Friday (April 17). Luckily, it all melted right away. We were back in the field and planted a little bit on Sunday. We got about 32 acres done and worked through some kinks. The soil was still a little damp underneath but it should be good this week.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
For Sale
Planting Equipment
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy