My son finished planting beans at his farm this morning and I finished spraying (Monday) before it started sprinkling. We got a lot more done than we expected last week. We’ve been planting commercial corn, almost done with that. We switched to beans. Looks like some rain Tuesday and Wednesday but then pretty nice again, but we could actually use a half inch or inch of rain to get the herbicide activated in the ground.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
For Sale
Farm Machinery
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy