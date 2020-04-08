I got six rows of sweet corn planted. I think if it doesn’t rain by Thursday, we could get out and level some ground. Temperature is just too cold to think about putting commercial corn in the ground yet. We like to see the ground temperature around 50 degrees. Normally we like to start around April 15. We are keeping busy trying to get equipment ready.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
