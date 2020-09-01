Glad that this coming week will be cooler. Last week took a toll on both the corn and soybean crops. Corn is completely dead on some of the side hills. A neighbor combined 6 acres of corn which died early that tested from 22-28% moisture. Worked on the combine and corn and soybean heads last week. Took the soybean head to town to repair an oil leak that we couldn’t get to. Our rainfall for August was 0.13 inches on Aug. 10.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
For Sale
Custom Services
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy