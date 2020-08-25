Another week with no rain. Crops are showing stress and the corn is maturing early. I made two trips this week to Cedar Rapids to help with storm cleanup. My wife and I have helped prepare over 650 sack lunches for the Cedar Rapids area. She delivered 415 lunches there on Friday. Have a mechanic coming Monday morning to check over the corn head, bean head and combine.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
