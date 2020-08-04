We received 3.67 inches of rain during July on our home farm. Some area farms had more and some less rain for the month. If you go 10 miles west of me or north of me it’s drier. A neighbor to the west of me only had an inch and a half of rain in July. I think there’s a lot of potential heading into August, but we’ll have to see what October brings. Many planes were applying fungicides the first half of the week but I did not hear any Saturday or Sunday. A very good sweet corn crop and we froze 45 pint bags this week. Also bought some Pristine apples at an orchard to make applesauce. Spent some time working on equipment. Will use some of it Monday to plant fall food plots.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
