August 9, 2021: Need rain but can't complain

There was some rain around here, but we didn’t get any. Things continue to look pretty good though. I’m certainly not in a position to complain. I hope we get a couple more timely showers, but I can’t complain in the big picture. I still see some planes flying — there’s some bean fungicide going on — but I would think that’s about wrapping up. We are working on a lot of odds and ends projects and starting to get things ready for harvest. We are thinking of a few projects to get done before my daughters go back to college.

