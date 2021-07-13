It ended up being a cool, wet weekend. We are seeing tassels — there’s not much in full tassel yet, but it’s coming on pretty fast. Weather has been good with some rain, but nothing excessive. Things are actively growing. Our last dry spell we finished up a lot of bean spraying, and they are growing fast now. We have 30-inch rows that are almost shaded in.
July 12, 2021: Tassels coming on fast
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It’s starting to dry out. This weekend will have a lot of sprayers running. A lot of beans need sprayed, and that’s what we will be doing. Wat…
- Updated
Things look pretty good around here. Corn looks better all the time, and we got a decent shot of rain over the weekend. It was nothing excessi…
- Updated
We haven’t done much field work – we’ve had too much rain. We’ve had just enough rain that we stay wet, but others are getting heavier rain. I…