 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July 12, 2021: Tassels coming on fast

July 12, 2021: Tassels coming on fast

  • Updated

It ended up being a cool, wet weekend. We are seeing tassels — there’s not much in full tassel yet, but it’s coming on pretty fast. Weather has been good with some rain, but nothing excessive. Things are actively growing. Our last dry spell we finished up a lot of bean spraying, and they are growing fast now. We have 30-inch rows that are almost shaded in.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News