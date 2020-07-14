Pretty much everything is tasseling that was planted the third week of April. The storms split and went around us here. I’m glad we didn’t get any wind though. I planted the 12th and last planting of sweet corn. We have the electric fence up to keep raccoons out and have been spraying for ear worms every three or four days. Some first cutting of grass hay is still being made, and the second cutting of alfalfa is happening.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
