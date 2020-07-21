I sprayed 80 acres of soybean fungicide last week, and am hoping to spray the rest of them this week. I will probably try and get my corn fungicide put on late this week or early next. Planes are flying here – I can hear and see them in the distance – so it’s about time. Not too much else going on, just working on some equipment that needed some repairs.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy