We had ¾ inch of rain last Tuesday which was appreciated, and another inch of rain (Sunday night). Had the corn sprayed with fungicide and insecticide by a high boy. I sprayed the soybeans with fungicide and insecticide with my ground sprayer. Left strips in both corn and beans with no spray to see if the products paid for the application. The raccoons are now leaving the sweet corn alone either because of a stronger electric fence or the field corn becoming more appealing.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
