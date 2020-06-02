We got quite a bit done. We did a lot of spraying with the gator and started putting on nitrogen yesterday (Sunday). We have about three days of nitrogen to do and just watching the corn grow. It’s starting to get a little green and a little height to it which is good. I would imagine we had at least two inches of rain last week, maybe even a little more.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
