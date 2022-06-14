June 13, 2022: Soybeans seeded from air

It’s very humid down here. We have yellow spots in the field, but the crop is growing good so we really can’t complain. We put soybeans on by airplane on Thursday because we are so wet here. I stood in the field and I sunk to the top of my ankles just standing there. We’ll see how it works out. We keep thinking it will dry out, but I’m worried we’ll get dry and it will just turn off and we won’t get a rain. The crop doesn’t look bad for what we do have, but we’ve just sat other than doing things by airplane.
