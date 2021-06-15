In general, things look pretty good. The corn is growing fast. During the heat of the last several days the leaves are starting to roll up a little and you don’t like to see that, but it’s a corn defense mechanism. From the looks of the forecast it should be a little cooler, which should make it more tolerable. In our area side-dressing nitrogen is getting finished up and there might be a few beans left to plant, but people are mostly getting them done. A lot of hay got made this last week, and we aren’t a big hay area, but there’s a lot of small cow herds. Just about everybody’s wishing it would rain again.
June 14, 2021: Everybody's wishing for rain