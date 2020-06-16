Received 2.7 inches of rain for the week. We had a good week. A lot of people have their nitrogen on. Corn is pretty good size in this area. Neighbors are making hay like mad.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
