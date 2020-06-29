We’ve had a pretty good week. We got all the second herbicides on beans done (Thursday night) around 8 p.m. That’s nice to have done. We had another 2.3 inches of rain this week, which is more than we needed. I sprayed through eight different places of standing water, but I didn’t have a choice because it’s supposed to rain for eight days straight and it might take 10 days to dry out. Other than that, we are just working on repairs - we had some people come to work on a bin this week.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
