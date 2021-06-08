It was a hot, dry week and it’s been hectic. Everyone is getting caught up with spraying in our area — we finished our spraying for now – and a lot of nitrogen is getting applied. There is a fair amount of replanting going on, either fields being touched up or replanted completely. I’ve been told some of it is bad luck on planting timing, it was too close to the cold rain and it didn’t germinate well enough. There’s a lot of hay being made. We aren’t in a huge hay area, but there’s quite a bit going on.
June 7, 2021: Lots of hay being made