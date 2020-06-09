We had a good week. We got all of our nitrogen sidedressed and all the corn sprayed the second time. Corn has good height to it. Most of it is between 10-15 inches tall now, and it won’t be too many days until it will shade the rows. I hope we don’t get the three inches (of rain) they are talking about but we could use something.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
