Jim Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane. They raise corn, soybeans and hogs, as well as a “small amount” of sweet corn and popcorn. Cuddeback uses cover crops on half of their crop acres each year and also has a small museum of antique farm equipment at their place.
