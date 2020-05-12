We could sure use some more rain, but we did get a little bit which helped. Other than that, we are relieved to be done planting. Hopefully we did the right thing. The frost was kind of hard on the corn, but I think it’ll come back from it. It just killed what was above ground. Beans are a different story. They look pretty brown and look pretty dead, but they may come back from the root too. I picked up some herbicide in town for post-spraying, but we are probably two or three weeks away yet from that I would guess.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
