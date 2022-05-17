 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May 16, 2022: Back to where we should have been

  • Updated

We are about two days away from being done with corn and halfway on beans. We’ll be wrapping things up this week if we miss out on some of the rain. Planting went pretty well so far. There are a few fields that have some wet spots in them, but we can get through them with a four-wheel drive tractor. I would say we are pretty well back to where we should have been on a normal start. We are going to drop a little bit of hay we need to get baled up, but it just depends on how the weather forecast is. The hay has a nice heavy stand on some parts, but some is still a ways away yet.

CropWatch Weekly Update

