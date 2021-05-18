 Skip to main content
May 17, 2021: Heat will be appreciated

We got eight-tenths of an inch of rain Friday into Saturday and another eight-tenths Sunday night. We are still working on spraying. There was a lot sprayed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It started to dry enough we could get back in the field. There are some planters moving. The earlier-planted beans are coming up, and a lot of corn is coming through. The early planted corn is up nicely. We are waiting for it to get warmer. The heat will be appreciated around here.

CropWatch Weekly Update

