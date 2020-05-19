We got nice rains — three different showers over the last four or five days. Over 2 inches of rain. Now we need some heat units to change the corn from yellow to green. The soybeans are slow coming. They are up but not growing much yet. We hope the warmth and sunshine will pick that up a bit. Weed control looks pretty good so far. We are thinking about sidedressing nitrogen, but we are waiting until after Memorial Day most likely.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
