We’ve been doing little things on the farm that needed to be done, but not accomplishing a whole lot. I’ve spent two different days and today spraying with my Gator — I’ve got a 10-foot boom on the back of it. We’ve been spraying rows and borders, and today I’ll spread a few other fields where we have some weeds encroaching from the borders. We are planting sweet corn (Friday afternoon) because they are talking rain. 