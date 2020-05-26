We’ve been doing little things on the farm that needed to be done, but not accomplishing a whole lot. I’ve spent two different days and today spraying with my Gator — I’ve got a 10-foot boom on the back of it. We’ve been spraying rows and borders, and today I’ll spread a few other fields where we have some weeds encroaching from the borders. We are planting sweet corn (Friday afternoon) because they are talking rain.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
