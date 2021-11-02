 Skip to main content
Nov. 1, 2021: Rain slows harvest progress

We have about 25% of our corn left. Harvest is progressing, but we keep getting rain. It sounds like we will have a hard freeze at least a couple of nights this week. The next five days are supposed to be highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Late fall is here. It shouldn’t have a lot of effect on the crop. We had some wind a week ago that was a little hard on some corn that was previously standing good. It made it a bit of a challenge for some people here. We do have some hog manure being applied in the area, and those guys are working pretty hard when the weather cooperates to get it knifed in.

