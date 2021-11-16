 Skip to main content
Nov. 15, 2021: On tail end of harvest

  • Updated

One day we got half an inch of rain and we are getting into such short days now it doesn’t dry out very fast. A lot of the corn is getting wrapped up around here, and we are on the tail end of harvest. We’ve been done for a week now, and we really don’t do any fall tillage, so it’s just other fall projects. I see manure being hauled and tiling going on. I don’t see much anhydrous in our neighborhood, but it’s happening around us. I’m seeing some of those bullets going up and down the highway, so it’s going on.

