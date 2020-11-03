We finished fall harvest on Wednesday (Oct. 28). Thursday we took down augers, closed up bins, and put wagons away. We finished seeding rye cover crops on our farms and seeded a few acres for my brother. We used the disc chisel to work tile lines that we had installed in the last few years. Hoping some warm temperatures this coming week will get the rye germinated and growing before cold weather sets in.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
