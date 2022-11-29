Nov. 28, 2022: Can't complain about the year

People are also reading…
We started off with a wet, miserable spring, and then it dried out. All of a sudden we went dry for two months and then got rain again. For as dry as we were we sure got wet again quick. Our corn crop has been very good. The bean crop was up and down, but one or two more rains and we could have had a record crop. Some people around here did have really good beans, but it wasn’t anything bad for us. The crop around here was average. We need to replenish and keep moisture down here, and a deep freeze would be nice. We are doing some lime and fertilizer and getting things ready to go. We can’t complain about the year. We’ve been blessed, and hopefully everyone has good holidays and get back at it next year.