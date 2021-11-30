 Skip to main content
Nov. 29, 2021: Still about drainage, soil, fertility

  • Updated

A lot of people in our area were quite concerned about the overly dry August. We went through most of that month — until the last week of August — without a significant rain. We felt that would probably trim yields worse than it did. Overall, most people are fairly pleased with what we finished with. I’m sure there are some individual instances where people were disappointed. Most years it’s about the best drainage, best soil and highest fertility for the best crops, and it’s still that way.

CropWatch Weekly Update

