It was a challenging year. It was very, very wet in June — way too wet. Then it was very dry in August. The combination of not rooting down the corn in June and not having the roots to get the moisture in August hurt our yields. We think yields were about 40 bushel less than we were hoping for, but we’ll survive. The markets have picked up a bit now which helps. We did not have much challenge as far as insects. We used some fungicide and I’m not sure we needed too, but it did help on our field maps for one variety of corn. We are probably going to use more nitrogen next year when we plant the corn, more than we have in the past, and side dress a heavier rate of nitrogen. We are going to try and put some fertilizer next to the row of soybeans as well.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy