Nov. 6, 2022: Hoping to wrap up next week

We are always wet down here, but we are shelling corn at least. We got another inch or so of rain down here this weekend, but we can run corn (Monday). The sun is out and it’s nice out. We are hoping to wrap up next week. The corn is yielding well and the late beans are average. Things aren’t bad around here. We are hoping to be pretty well wrapped up by the end of the week next week. We are putting some dry fertilizer around here, but we are going to be doing some tillage work soon. Our wheat is out of the ground and looks great.