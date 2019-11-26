It was a trying year. Modern hybrids really assisted us this year. To be planting corn in June and still make enough to cover the cost without having to worry about if crop insurance is going to cover the distance, that’s kind of amazing. Planting in June was at the point where we put it in road gear and got moving. I would say time wise, we are still two-weeks behind where we were last year. Our first snow was Oct. 20-something. A lot of anhydrous being put on and a lot of waterways getting cleaned.