We filled two corn dryers early in the week and then switched to soybeans. With the nice weather and very little dew, a tremendous amount of soybeans were combined in the area the past week. We have another day of combining soybeans and will then concentrate on corn. We did get another 280 acres of rye cover crop seeded. The early seeded rye is looking very green now in the field.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
