A large portion of the soybeans have been harvested in southeast Iowa. Corn harvest is progressing with moisture running from 13-17% in most fields. Corn on bean yields are considerably less than the three-year average, and corn on corn yields are 50-75% of average. We received 0.15 inch of rain and snow on Sunday. Hopefully that will get the rye cover crop germinated. If the weather and machinery cooperates, we will finish combining this week.