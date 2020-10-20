A large portion of the soybeans have been harvested in southeast Iowa. Corn harvest is progressing with moisture running from 13-17% in most fields. Corn on bean yields are considerably less than the three-year average, and corn on corn yields are 50-75% of average. We received 0.15 inch of rain and snow on Sunday. Hopefully that will get the rye cover crop germinated. If the weather and machinery cooperates, we will finish combining this week.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
