 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 25, 2021: Making good headway

Oct. 25, 2021: Making good headway

  • Updated

We’ve got a little bit of corn left, and looking around there aren’t many beans left. People are making good headway, but there’s still some corn to go. The corn has varied quite a bit for us. I’d call it a pretty good harvest — it wasn’t a record setter, but fields vary a lot. It depends on drainage and how good of soil it is. People are trying to push through some of the corn that was downed. Right in our neighborhood we didn’t have much of those issues, but there are plenty that had a real challenge to pick it up.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News