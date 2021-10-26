We’ve got a little bit of corn left, and looking around there aren’t many beans left. People are making good headway, but there’s still some corn to go. The corn has varied quite a bit for us. I’d call it a pretty good harvest — it wasn’t a record setter, but fields vary a lot. It depends on drainage and how good of soil it is. People are trying to push through some of the corn that was downed. Right in our neighborhood we didn’t have much of those issues, but there are plenty that had a real challenge to pick it up.
Oct. 25, 2021: Making good headway