We combined corn and seeded rye until the rains shut us down Wednesday afternoon. We received 1.35 inches of rain and still have water standing in several fields. Almost all of the soybeans are in the bins, but quite a few fields of corn are still standing. Most everyone reports that the bean yields were respectable and the corn yields much less than average. Hope to finish combining corn this week. Seeing a lot of pheasants, so should be good hunting this weekend.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
