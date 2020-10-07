We had almost an inch of rain on Monday and light rain all day Saturday. Tuesday we combined corn in the afternoon. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we combined corn in the mornings and switched to beans in the afternoon. Most of the corn is standing well but the yields are still disappointing. Moisture varies from 18-23%. Most of the lima beans are drying up so the soybean combining is going better.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
