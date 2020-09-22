We got started harvesting both corn and soybeans this past week. Corn varies a lot in both moisture and yield. Moisture can range from 17% to 30% on the same pass through the field. Found a variety that was a uniform 22% and worked mostly on it. Finding yields in corn on corn are considerably less than corn on soybeans. If the good forecast holds for this week, a lot of soybeans will be harvested in this area.