We got into some soybean harvest over the weekend and it’s working well. The earliest beans are fit and the rest are rapidly getting there. They are dry enough — yesterday afternoon they were around 10% moisture. The yields seem to be good too. Being cautious, I’d say mid-60s and in some instances mid-70s. We weighed a few samples, so we know that’s not too far off in some places. We are pleased. A lot of people are going in soybeans, and there is some corn coming out as guys work on downed corn trying to get it out. In some of those cases it sounds like it’s turning out.
Sept. 27, 2021: Beans in mid-60s to mid-70s