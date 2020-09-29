Got a good start on both corn and soybean harvest. Most of the corn is about 20% moisture. Corn yields are disappointing, running about 80% of our three-year average yields. Soybean yields were also hurt by the hot and dry August. August rains make beans, and the 0.13 inch of rain in August left a lot to be desired. We did get started seeding rye cover crops, and Sunday’s rain should get the rye growing. Had the usual issues getting the drying bins working.