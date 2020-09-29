Got a good start on both corn and soybean harvest. Most of the corn is about 20% moisture. Corn yields are disappointing, running about 80% of our three-year average yields. Soybean yields were also hurt by the hot and dry August. August rains make beans, and the 0.13 inch of rain in August left a lot to be desired. We did get started seeding rye cover crops, and Sunday’s rain should get the rye growing. Had the usual issues getting the drying bins working.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy