I have seen no corn combined in the last week. On Thursday (Sept. 3) we drove to Ottumwa and saw where they had chopped some, but no combining. Our corn has not reached black layer yet. It will be a couple of weeks before we do any corn. Beans are starting to lose leaves, but still no combining there. It will be a couple of weeks.
Cuddeback operates his Washington, Iowa, farm with his wife Jane.
