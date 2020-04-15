We got our anhydrous done last week and still need to work on our custom work. We got almost 700 acres done last week. A lot of guys around here worked on anhydrous over the week, but I haven't seen any planters out yet. We had about an inch of rain on all our fields Sunday. If it dries out, I think some may be able to start planting later this week. I think waiting another week might be a good idea.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
