We got all our anhydrous on and started planting corn Sunday night. We are back planting today (Monday). The planters have been rolling like crazy in the area, although there was rain to the south over the weekend that might slow them down. A lot of beans were planted as well as corn. Our bean fields are not ready for planting, but the corn stubble should be in a couple days so we can plant.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy