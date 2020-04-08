We haven't done anything in the field yet, but there is a lot of anhydrous being applied around here, along with some dry fertilizer. We are still doing some conservation work, but it's still pretty wet for working in the field. The top is dry but it's wet right underneath. If it stays dry, we should be able to get out in the field by Wednesday afternoon.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
For Sale
Tractors
$98,500
- Updated
Planting Equipment
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy