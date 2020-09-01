Corn is about one third shut down and turned brown. Ear sizes are really variable, the crop is definitely going to be below average size. Beans are following behind them, about 10% around the country are turning. Pod fill is spotty on the beans now, they really need a rain to finish. Top pods have already mostly aborted. It's too late for them, we just need to fill the pods we have now. Hay is mainly stalled, as are pastures. We began supplementing hay to the cattle this week. The grass around Massena is so dry it crunches when you walk on it.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
