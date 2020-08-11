We had a little bit of rain last week, but the crops are about the same. We found Japanese beetles in one of our soybean fields, so we had to spray. It was the only field we didn’t spray for thistle caterpillars. We’re going to try some fungicide on it. Soybean pods are trying to fill, but we are going to need more moisture for them to finish. We finished up some hay last week, and are hoping we can get another cutting.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
