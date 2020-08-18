Things are getting dry around here again, with not much rain last week. I rode in a plane to Ohio over the weekend, and there is not a solid green field in Iowa or Illinois. Corn continues to show stress here, and beans are doing their best to fill pods despite the dry weather. Dad mowed hay over the weekend, so we will rake that and bale it today (Monday).
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
